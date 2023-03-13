Madhya Pradesh: Patchwork creates snarl, affects commuters in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Over thousands of commuters got stuck in a long traffic jam that occurred due to ongoing patchwork on Labod-Nayagaon four-lane road on Monday morning. Hundreds of vehicles came to a standstill throughout the day as vehicles came out crawling with great difficulty.

Passenger buses were also delayed due to getting stuck in the jam. Thousands of passengers were troubled. According to information, one side was already closed after patch work began on Indore side on the four lane Badi Chowpatty from Monday morning, but on the other side it got jammed due to large loading vehicle getting stuck. Even bike riders faced great difficulty in getting through.

While many passenger buses came to the bus stand via Mandi bypass from Pitgara Tiraha late by an hour. Buses had to leave for destination in an empty condition.

After noon, the policemen reached the spot and got the traffic operational for a while. But within a short time the situation resumed again. Traffic could not be smooth till late in the evening and there was a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Commuters expressed anger against the construction company. From Multhan to Kanwan, this had been the situation since last month.

Neither the local administration nor the construction company is concerned with the problem of thousands of people. No one is paying attention to this. The people of the four-lane company are bent on arbitrariness. Due to which the situation is arising.

While at night, work can be completed in a day or two. But not doing so, thousands of vehicles are being put in trouble for many days in the name of patch work. Because of this, fatal accidents are happening continuously and many accidents have happened.

The administration is also waiting for a big accident to occur. Only then any effective action will be possible. Till now no action has been taken by the administration against the construction company. Nor has any concrete steps been taken. Only a warning is given after reports were published in newspapers. However, it did not have any effect on the company.