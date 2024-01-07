Voter's List: Special Drive Begins To Add Deleted Names

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special Summery Revision (SSR-1) of voter list-2024 in the district began from Saturday. It will continue till January 22. Under the SSR, new names can be added and deleted from the voter list. The publication of draft voter list was also made on Saturday.

A meeting was organised in the Collectorate office with officials of recognised national political parties regarding activities of special summary revision and they were provided a CD of the draft voter list. According to the list, there are 27,60, 851 voters in the district. Of these, 13,95,424 are male, 13,65,322 female and 105 third gender voters. There are a total of 2,486 polling stations in the district.

Additional Collector Roshan Rai and other officials were present in the meeting. The draft voter list was published today at the polling center and district level in the district. All BLOs will be present at their respective polling stations during the stipulated period. BLOs will be present at their respective polling stations every working day till January 22 and will accept applications for addition, deletion and amendment in the names of voters. Additional Collector Sapna Lovanshi informed about the special brief revision programme of voter and draft voter list.

Special camps on January 13, 20

Special camps will be organised under Special Brief Revision of Photo Electoral Roll 2024. These camps will be held on January 13 and 20. During this, all BLOs will visit their respective areas and collect applications of Form 6, 7 and 8.

Applications will be accepted till Jan 22

It was informed in the meeting that till January 22, applications for adding new names in the voter list, amending voter list and removing names of voters with double entry will be taken. Youth who have completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2024 will also be able to apply to get their names added to the voter list. Along with this, youths who will complete 18 years of age on April 1, July 1 and October 1 can apply in advance to get their names added to the voter list. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided online and offline facilities for adding names to the voter list. Online application can be done through Voter Helpline App and www.voters.eci.gov.in

For offline application aspirants can contact BLOs. The final publication of the voter list will be done on February 8.