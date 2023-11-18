Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former LokSabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday exercised her franchise in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and said she voted for development.

"I voted on the issue of development," Mahajan told PTI after casting her vote at a polling booth in Indore's Old Palasia area.

Mahajan (80) said that it has been more than 75 years since the country got independence from British rulers and awareness of voting has increased among the citizens.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)