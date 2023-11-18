 Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVoted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Mahajan (80) said that voting culture has increased among the citizens.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 03:40 AM IST
article-image
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former LokSabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday exercised her franchise in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and said she voted for development.

"I voted on the issue of development," Mahajan told PTI after casting her vote at a polling booth in Indore's Old Palasia area.

Mahajan (80) said that it has been more than 75 years since the country got independence from British rulers and awareness of voting has increased among the citizens.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 2.5 Ft Tall Shortest Voter Of State Casts Vote In Mandla
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Voted For Development: Former LokSabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Youth Ends Life At Sister’s Place

Indore: Youth Ends Life At Sister’s Place

Indore: Woman Molested On Indigo Flight From Udaipur  

Indore: Woman Molested On Indigo Flight From Udaipur  

Indore: Three Generations Come Together To Cast Their Votes

Indore: Three Generations Come Together To Cast Their Votes