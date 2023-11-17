MP Elections 2023: 2.5 Ft Tall Shortest Voter Of State Casts Vote In Mandla

MP Elections 2023: 2.5 Ft Shortest Voter Of State Casts Vote In Mandla | ANI/File

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): There is a tremendous enthusiasm among those voting for the first time in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. In the similar series, Kailash Thakur--became the state’s shortest voter as he reached a polling booth in Mandla to cast his vote for the first time ever, on Friday.

Kailash a resident of Khaddevra, who is only 2.5 feet or 30 inches tall, was very excited after exercising his franchise for the first time in his life. Speaking about the basis he chose his candidates on, he said he wanted that his vote should go to a leader who can solve the problems of the area along with the undertaking development of the country, state, society and region.

Read Also Priyanka Gandhi Comes To MP During Polls For Entertainment: CM Chouhan

Thakur completed his 18 years on April 22 this year and received his Voter ID card two days ago. After getting the voter ID, Thakur was very happy and excited to vote.

Men voted in higher numbers than women

In Mandla, the number of men who voted was higher. Whereas on average the number of women was more in the two polling stations located on Police Lines. The temperature remained very low since morning hence, voters reached the polling station wearing warm clothes, woollen sweaters, caps etc.

Polling for the 230 member assembly began at 7 am on Friday and will continue till 6 pm. Results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be announced on December 3.