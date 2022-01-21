Viral video: Girl in Neemuch accuses her kin of pushing her into prostitution

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police booked one Rinku Chouhan on abduction charges based on a complaint filed by the kin of a minor girl.

But the incident witnessed a major twist after a video of the girl accusing her family members of pushing her into the prostitution went viral in the area.

Police said that the girl who belongs to the Bachda community has raised voice against prostitution. She has released her video requesting Neemuch superintendent of police to save her from her own family members. She sought his help to help her marry a boy, with whom she in love.

Girl shot the video with a person identified as Rinku Chouhan. He is a resident of Moya village under Kukdeshwar police station limit. The duo uploaded the video on the social media seeking police help.

In the video, girl alleges that her family members and maternal uncle are trying to force her into prostitution, but she in love with Rinku and want to marry him. She added that her family members are threatening to kill her and ransacking Rinkuís house.

Neemuch based on the statement of girlís family members had registered case against Rinku under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code.

When contacted additional superintendent of police Sunder Singh Kanesh said that on January 15, girlís family members lodged a missing report of the girl and they accused Rinku Chouhan of kidnapping her.

Since the girl is minor, we booked Rinku and launched a search.

However, after the duo shared a video on social media we will investigate the matter afresh.

ASP Kanesh asked both girl and Rinku to appear before the police to record their statement. If the allegations of the duo are found correct, a case will also be registered against her family members for forcing a minor into the prostitution, he added.

ìWe are committed to act as per rules and after recording and probing the statement of the girl, legal action will definitely be takenî said Kanesh.

