Bhopal: I wish to ask SP, Bhind why this carelessness, police station must have been in nexus, CM on hooch tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing annoyance over recent Bhind hooch tragedy which claimed at least four lives, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took SP, Bhind and ADG police, Chambal, to task over police failure in checking manufacture and sale of spurious liquor in the district, as per officials.
CM went on to say it was not possible that the police station was not aware of sale of such liquor in the area.
The CM was talking to collectors, commissioners, districts police heads and other senior police authorities during a collector-commissioner conference through a video conferencing on Thursday.
“Main Bhind SP se poochhna chahta hun- Yah laaparwahi kyon huyi? Aapne pahle unhe kyon nahi pakda? Thaane waale miljulkar kar rahe honge (I want to ask SP, Bhind why this carelessness? Why did you not arrest them earlier? Those at the police station must have been in nexus (with those selling spurious liquor),” asked the CM.
CM termed the incident as unfortunate and those involved in the crime as devils and also asked additional director general (ADG) of police, Chambal what he was doing and how did the incident take place.
CM also expressed displeasure over less conviction rate in identified crimes in Indore and Morena.
He asked SP, Morena why the conviction rate in identified crimes was 11.11% only.
He told the commissioner, police, Indore, “Less conviction in identified crimes is our failure. Your reply is not satisfactory. Take it seriously. There should be 100% conviction rate in identified crimes.”
“Listen to me now- conviction in identified crimes is a must. Do whatever you want to do. Punishment to criminals must be ensured”, said the CM.
CM, however, expressed satisfaction over recovery of missing children.
He congratulated Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Dhar, Sagar, Betul, Dewas, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar, Agar-Malwa districts for good work in the field.
As per information shared during the conference as many as 11,458 children were reported missing in 2021 while during the same period 13108 children were recovered who included those who were reported missing earlier.
On crimes against women he said checking such crime was his (CM’s) topmost priority. “Analyse such crimes district wise. Crimes against women have to be checked at any rate. Operation Muskan has to continue to trace the missing girls”, said the CM.
Fact File
Best performing 5 districts in recovery of missing children:
Indore
Bhopal
Jabalpur
Dhar
Sagar
Worst performing 5 districts:
Sheopur
Datia
Niwadi
Burhanpur
Jabalpur
Best performing 5 districts in conviction in identified crimes
Raisen
Datia
Bhind
Shahdol
Rail Indore
Worst performing 5 districts:
Morena
Agar
Niwadi
Alirajpur
Indore
Best performing 5 districts in action against land mafia
Bhopal- 198 cases registered
Indore-74
Guna-68
Seoni-48
Sehore-36
Best 5 districts in getting land vacated from illegal encroachers
Guna- 123 acre
Sehore- 85 acre
Gwalior- 58 care
Agar-Malwa- 47 acre
Shajapur- 34 acre
Best 5 districts in checking illegal sand transportation
Chhatarpur
Gwalior
Sehore
Rajgarh
Khargone
Best 5 districts in seizure of illegally mined sand
Khargone
Ratlam
Tikamgarh
Jabalpur
Chhatarpur
Best 5 districts in action against illicit liqur
Indore
Betul
Jabalpur
Jhabua
Khargone
Worst 5 districts in action against illicit liqure
Sidhi
Niwadi
Agar-Malwa
Guna
Sehore
