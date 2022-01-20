Bhopal: State government transfers 32 police officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday transferred 32 police officers. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police have been posted in Bhopal-Indore.

Most of them have been posted on vacant posts after the implementation of Police Commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore.

In the Collector Commissioner Conference of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shailendra Singh was announced to be the ADCP Bhopal Crime, Rajendra Vyas of Zone 4 in Indore has been sent to Zone 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:59 PM IST