e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

One dead, several injured in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area: Pakistan media
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Bhopal: State government transfers 32 police officers

Most of them have been posted on vacant posts after the implementation of Police Commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | FP

Representative Photo | FP

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday transferred 32 police officers. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police have been posted in Bhopal-Indore.

Most of them have been posted on vacant posts after the implementation of Police Commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore.

In the Collector Commissioner Conference of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shailendra Singh was announced to be the ADCP Bhopal Crime, Rajendra Vyas of Zone 4 in Indore has been sent to Zone 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indore: School students are easiest target for drug dealers: ASP Bhadauria Indore: School students are easiest target for drug dealers: ASP Bhadauria

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
Advertisement