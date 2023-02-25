Vimukta Sharma burning case: NSA slapped on accused Ashutosh Shrivastava

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Shrivastava is battling for her life in hospital, the district administration has slapped National Security Act (NSA) on accused Ashutosh Shrivastava who, on Monday, had doused the principal in petrol and set her on fire.

The accused was arrested soon after his crime.

While Vimukta suffered over 80 per cent burns, the accused also suffered some burns on his hands while setting Vimukta on fire.

The NSA order under Section 3 (2) was issued by district magistrate Ilaiyaraja T on Friday under against Ashutosh son of Santosh Shrivastava, resident of Vijayshri Nagar, Kalani Nagar, Aerodrome police station.

Accused sent to police remand for one day

Meanwhile the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for one day on Friday. The police are questioning him and the evidence related to the case is being collected.

Statements of four witnesses recorded

Simrol police station in charge RNS Bhadoriya said that the statements of four persons including the petrol pump employee were recorded. The general store owner from where the accused had bought the bucket which was use to throw petrol on Vimukta also gave his statement to the police. Witness Sunil Kher’s statement was recorded before the court under section 164 of the CrPC.

Condition remains critical

It is said that Vimukta’s condition is still critical as she received more than 80 percent burns and she is battling for life.

Mayor assures of his support

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited the hospital met her family members and assured them of their full support.

Women Congress leaders meet family members

A delegation of women Congress leaders also reached the hospital and met the family members. Congress leader Manisha Shirdhonkar told her family that former chief minister Kamal Nath is standing with them in this hour of grief.

APTI prez meets family members

Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI) president Dr Milind Janrao Umekar meet the victim’s family members and doctors to know health status of the victim at Choithram Hospital on Friday. He also went to police commissioner’s office seeking speedy legal action into the case.