Indore: Industries consuming 14 crore units of more electricity every month, says West Discom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Steep hike in the demand for industrial and high tension power has been registered in all the districts under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Accordingly, on an average, about 14 crore units of more electricity is being distributed per month.

West Discom Managing director AmitTomar said that the demand for industrial, high tension electricity is increasing in both Indore division and Ujjain division.

“Compared to January last year, this year in January around 14 crore units of more electricity has been distributed to industrial units and consumers with HT connections,” he said.

Due to setting up of new industrial units in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Saver Road, Pithampur, Dewas etc, the demand for high tension power is increasing rapidly.

Tomar said that during the last one month, more than 65 crore units of electricity have been distributed to industrial and high tension consumers.

At the same time, a total of 673 crore units of electricity has been provided to these units during the last 12 months.

The MD said that as per the orders of MP Government, Regulatory Commission, power factor, prompt payment, night power usage, captive, new connection special discount, online discount, green field discount etc are being provided to these consumers of high tension demand category.

“A rebate of more than Rs 60 crore on an average per month is being given in the electricity bills to these consumers,” Tomar said.

He said that at present the number of consumers with industrial, high-tension connections has increased to 4200.

4000 employees roped in revenue collection

To meet its revenue target of the last two months of this financial year, West Discom has started making extensive efforts. About 4000 employees, including around 1000 in Indore district, have been roped into the task of contacting consumers with outstanding amount for meeting the revenue collection target. The work of revenue collection is going on under total 434 centres.