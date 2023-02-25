Indore: IMC distributes spit cups to ‘contain’ gutka stains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body of Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city six times in a row, on Friday started distributing spit cups among betel and other shop owners to check gutka stains in the city.

“Many people are in the bad habit of chewing gutka and spitting here and there leaving stains on walls and road dividers. While on one hand, we are appealing to the people to quit gutka, on the other hand, we have started distributing spit cups so that those still chewing gutka use them and stop spitting in the open,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

He started the distribution of spit cups under the ‘No Thoo-Thoo campaign’, which has been run by IMC for the past some months, at Bengali Square.

The mayor also talked to owners of betel shops, grocery shops, and other shopkeepers located at Bengali Square, asking them to ask people addicted to gutka to use spit cups.

The spit cups distribution and awareness campaign was also run by regional public representatives at Bada Ganpati Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Malwa Mill Square, Railway Station Gate No 01 and other places.

Mayor-in-Council members Ashwini Shukla, Nandkishore Pahadia, corporator Pooja Patidar, superintendent engineer Mahesh Sharma as well as cleanliness brand ambassador and NGO team distributed spit cups among the citizens.

Bhargav said, “We are aiming to clinch the cleanest city tag for the seventh time in a row. “The red spots on our walls and road dividers are blots on the city's cleanliness so we have decided to check this. Spit cups are being distributed under the No Thoo-Thoo campaign being run to free the city of stains and maintain the cleanliness.”

He said that Indoreans adopt good habits very quickly. I am sure that the residents will start to keep a spit cup with them while driving so that the city remains free of stains created due to spitting of gutka.