MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s Grill April; Record Rainfall Brings Slight Relief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trend of intense heat in the state in the month of April has been recorded for years. In Gwalior-Chambal including Naugaon, Khajuraho, Rewa, Narsinghpur, Khandwa, Khargone, the temperature reached beyond 44 degrees, but this time the records of rainfall in the month of April were also broken. For the first time it rained for 20 days as up to 80% of the state got drenched.

There has been no storm or rain for the last 2 days, hence it is extremely hot. On Monday, the mercury crossed 40 degrees in 22 cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna.

The temperature increased by 6.6 degrees in Malanjkhand of Balaghat. The temperature recorded is 42 degrees or above in Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Damoh, Khandwa and Khajuraho. Rewa was the hottest. The temperature here was recorded at 42.4 degrees. There will be intense heat on Tuesday.

Senior Scientist of IMD Bhopal, Dr. Divya E. Surendran, said, in the beginning of April, due to Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line, a strong system of hail, rain and storm was formed. At the same time, there was activity in the system even in the last week. Due to this, it rained for about 20 days throughout the month. During this period, hailstorms fell in many cities and strong storms also occurred.

Divya said that now the system has become weak. Because of this, there is no chance of rain for the next few days. A system may become active in the first week of May, the impact of which will be known in a day or two. At present, the effect of heat is expected to remain strong.