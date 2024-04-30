Systemic Failures Exposed: Zero Results Spark Outrage at Government Higher Secondary School in Malpha

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Zero results in the board examination from Government Higher Secondary School, Malpha have left the villagers and the parents seething with anger and exposed systemic failures within government educational institutions.

Despite exorbitant salaries, academic success remains elusive, with the government spending a staggering Rs 72 lakh annually in salaries alone. Not a single student managed to pass in Class 12, and only a handful scraped through in Class 10.

This dismal performance has ignited urgent calls for reform and heightened scrutiny from concerned stakeholders. Apparent neglect and failure to address underlying issues by the officials have allowed educational standards to plummet unchecked.

Consequently, children's mental development stagnates and academic achievements dwindle to zero. Similar issues plague remote rural areas across the region, highlighting a broader systemic problem. At the core of this crisis lies a severe shortage of qualified teachers. Parents have alleged widespread negligence among teachers, who frequently shirk their responsibilities and make excuses to avoid teaching.

Even when present, many teachers lack the qualifications necessary to effectively teach their assigned subjects. Venting their frustrations, parents and villagers pointed fingers at systemic failures within the school. They cited a lack of educational rigor, absenteeism among teachers, and an environment conducive to academic negligence. Furthermore, examination centres like Temla have been accused of facilitating cheating.

However, increased vigilance this year led to a drastic drop in passing grades, revealing the harsh reality of academic plight. Development Block Education Officer Pansemal Arun Mishra assured disciplinary measures against the school's administration and alerted higher authorities to the dire situation. A report has been sent to the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Tribal Development regarding the same.