Indore: Centre approves Rs 511 crore to clean Kanh & Saraswati rivers, says MP Shankar Lalwani

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani said that the Central government has approved an amount of Rs 511 crore for cleaning Kanh and Saraswati rivers.

Lalwani had written a letter to Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and had also visited him to press for Indore's case. The ministry approved various projects worth Rs 1,200 crore under the Namami Gange Mission across the country, of which Indore has got a lion’s share of Rs 511 crore.

In his letter, Lalwani had written that to clean the river Ganga under the Namami Gange Mission, it is necessary to clean the other rivers as well which were indirectly responsible for pollution in the holy river.

“Indore Municipal Corporation has also sent a proposal to the Centre seeking funds for cleaning Kanh and Saraswati rivers. Social organisations like 'Abhyas Mandal' are also continuously active in this matter,” Lalwani said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat, Lalwani has said that Indore is a historical city which has been clinching the cleanest city tag for the past six years.

Kanh and Saraswati rivers flow through the middle of the city, and they have to returned to their old form. With this amount received from the Centre, pollution level in the rivers will reduce.

Kanh and Saraswati rivers join Kshipra, which meets the Chambal river. Chambal river meets Yamuna river that flows into the Ganga river.

