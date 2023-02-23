Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations condemn fatal attack on Indore principal, demand capital punishment for accused | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sakal Bramhin Samaj, Gurjar Goud Bramhin along with the Jagruti Sangathan, a group of office bearers and representatives of non-governmental teacher organisation condemned the fatal attack on Indore-based BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

They submitted a memorandum to ADM RP Verma addressing the chief minister and seeking strictest action against Ashutosh Srivastava, a former student of the same college, who is accused of attempting to kill principal Sharma.

It has been said in the memorandum that the brutal attempt to kill principal Sharma, by pouring petrol and burning her alive on the college premises itself is strongly condemnable.

'He had a criminal past, how was he roaming freely?'

Organisation members also raised the issue of the accused student’s criminal past, saying how was he roaming freely even after he had a criminal mindset and stabbed a college employee in the college campus in the past.

If strict action was taken against him in the past, then it would not have encouraged him to commit such a heinous crime. There is no place for such a criminal in society and action should be taken against him as soon as possible.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Bolero crushes 2 to death in Shivpuri after driver starts dancing in baraat

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)