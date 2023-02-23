Madhya Pradesh: Bolero crushes 2 to death in Shivpuri after driver starts dancing in baraat

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding procession turned into a funeral after a Bolero's driver lost balance as he started dancing in the baraat, consequently crushing two to death in Khataura village of Shivpuri district late on Wednesday night. While, several baraatis, who had come from Guna for the wedding, got injured.

According to Mahesh, who was also present in the procession, the incident occurred at around 2:00 am after the Bolero’s driver started dancing in the baraat and some guests sat on the Bolero’s driving seat and put the vehicle in gear, after which it lost balance.

Two from Guna dead

Indar police station in charge K N Sharma said, “The procession had come to Khataura from Shyampur in Guna. The Bolero moving behind was with the procession. After the accident, all the injured were admitted to Badarwas Health Centre, from where they were referred to Shivpuri district hospital. But, the relatives of two people took them to Guna for treatment. Another injured was taken to Gwalior.”

The two injured who were taken to Guna for treatment died. The deceased have been identified as Purushottam Pal and Manish Kushwah, both residents of Guna.

