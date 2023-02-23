Madhya Pradesh: Highly educated youths lines up for patwari post

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What could be a matter of utter surprise that for the post of Patwari in Madhya Pradesh, highly qualified youths who have done MBA, Ph.d holders, engineers have lined up to apply. This presents the scenario of increasing unemployment. For 6000 posts of patwari, 12 lakh candidates have applied.

The patwari exam is scheduled to be held on March 15 and will be held in two sessions. If sources are to be believed then out of 12 lakh candidates, 1000 are doctorates, 85000 engineers, 1 lakh MBA graduate and 1.8 lakh are post graduate.

The candidates don’t wants to miss the opportunity and are preparing hard. Congress has taken a potshot on government over the issue by saying that the large number of highly educated youths are in line for patwari exam and this shows the growing unemployment in the state.

