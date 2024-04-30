 MP: Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb's Momentous Visit to Jaora Sparks Joy and Anticipation
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb's upcoming visit to Jaora heralds a significant moment for the Dawoodi Bohra community, as they eagerly await his enlightening sermons and divine guidance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): On a momentous occasion, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohras, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb will arrive in Jaora for a two-day-long visit on Wednesday. This visit holds great significance for the Bohras and marks a moment of joy and reverence for the community members.

In anticipation of Syedna Saheb's arrival, the Bohra community has spared no effort in adorning the town with special electrical decorations, symbolising their warm welcome for their beloved leader. Eager to seek his blessings, numerous community members residing abroad have swiftly made arrangements to converge in Jaora to partake in this auspicious occasion.

The highlight of the visit is the eagerly awaited sermons of Syedna Saheb, for which a grand dome has been erected in the open space near the petrol pump at Tal Naka. Thousands are expected to gather to hear his enlightening words and receive his divine guidance.

The visit holds special significance as it marks Syedna Saheb's first visit to the town since assuming the esteemed title. Previously, he had graced the city as the son of his father, the 52nd religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

His presence in town not only strengthens the bond between Bohra community members but also provides an opportunity for residents to learn from his wisdom and guidance. The visit of the spiritual leader has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation throughout the community.

