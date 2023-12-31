Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: MP Gupta Urges People To Avail Benefits Of Welfare Schemes | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Maukhedi village under the Jaora assembly. The event witnessed the distribution of certificates among eligible beneficiaries. During his speech, MP Sudhir Gupta highlighted the critical role of the Central government's welfare schemes in benefitting eligible individuals and urged the public to avail the benefits of these schemes.

He emphasised the collective responsibility of realizing India's development goals by 2047. A significant emphasis was given to the importance of various Central government welfare schemes in fostering national development.

Information on modern agricultural techniques for farmers, employment opportunities and infrastructure for the underprivileged, awareness campaigns regarding social security measures like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Mudra Yojana, various schemes including PM Ujjwala Yojana and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Desh Roshan Yojana and Startup India were disseminated.

MP Gupta, along with other dignitaries, also took an oath to contribute toward building a developed India. The event was attended by BJP district vice president Pradeep Chaudhary, mandal president Amit Pathak, former district panchayat member Ritesh Jain, along with party officials, public representatives, officers, employees from various departments, and local villagers.