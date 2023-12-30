MP: Swarna Prashan Administered To Children In AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the backdrop of JN 1 covid virus attack, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administered Swarna Prashan to children from 1 year to 16 years old to boost their immunity on Saturday at the Department of AYUSH, AIIMS Bhopal, O.P.D. Ayurveda..

Under the guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Swarna Prashan has been systematically organised over the past year, specifically on the day of Pushya Nakshatra each month.

According to Ayurveda principles, Swarna Prashan is administered to enhance children's immunity and contribute to their physical and mental development which is very much needed to fight against disease and to keep them fit. Generally, children do not develop proper immunity so they keep on falling ill. It is a joint effort of Ayurveda and AIIMS to boost the immunity of children.

A total of 79 children actively participated in this program, including 33 new registrations.

Dr. Ranjana Pandey, an Ayurveda Medical Officer, administered Swarna Prashan to children ranging from 1 to 16 years old. The event also served as an opportunity to educate participants about the importance of cleanliness and maintaining good health. Swarna Prashan is given to children aged under 16 to boost their immunity.