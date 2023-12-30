Bhopal: Builders To Move Court Against BMC Notice, Residents To Approach Consumer Forum Against Colonisers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Builders and residents are at loggerhead over action against notice served by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding compliance of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. The builders have decided to approach the court, while residents said that they will approach the consumer forum against builders (colonisers).

The NGT had instructed for demarcation, identification and removal of encroachments (illegal constructions) within a range of 33 metres of Kaliasot river bed. Around 20,000 constructions have been identified within the 33-metre range. After completion of demarcation by the district administration, the BMC is sending notices to builders and residents. The government has to submit an action taken report in the NGT by January 14.

P Raju, signature builder, said, “We are going to approach the court against the NGT decision and BMC notice. We are not wrong as we have constructed colonies after purchasing land and banks have sanctioned loans. Colonies have been developed as per rules.” On the other hand, HM Gupta, a resident of Sagar Prem Plaza, said, “Instead of residents, the colonisers are supposed to approach the court.

Residents should approach the consumer forum as we purchased the flats or duplex from builders and now we are being told that the property is illegal. So, we should approach the district consumer forum against builders.” “The BMC should tell us how our constructions are polluting the environment.

The BMC is serving notices in compliance with the NGT order with reference to conservation of Kaliasot river. So, they should explain how these constructions, which the BMC and NGT call illegal, are polluting the environment. Secondly, colonies have been developed as per rules, so we are not wrong,” LN Medical College chairman JN Chouksey said.