 Fire Breaks Out In Plastic-Chemical Factory In MP's Gwalior
The factory was situated in a residential area in the city here and was being operated illegally.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a warehouse of a plastic and chemical factory situated in Badagaon locality in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday, an official said.

The factory was situated in a residential area in the city here and was being operated illegally. On getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade team immediately rushed to the spot and started to douse off the fire.

