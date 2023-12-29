Bhopal: Bars To Open Till Midnight On 31st; Excise Dept Issuing 1-Day Licences For Liquor Party On New Year's Eve | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New year’s eve is just round the corner and the state excise department has buckled up to make sure that the rules regarding liquor are followed strictly during the New Year celebrations in the city.

This time, though there will be no restriction in the New Year celebrations, to have a liquor party, the rules of licence and loudspeakers will have to be followed. Bars will be open only till 12 am and liquor can not be served in hotels or restaurants. Excise department teams will keep an eye on this.

Assistant Commissioner Excise Deepam Raicura said that one-day licences are being given to people on New Year. “These licences are being given online. We are only checking how many people are having a party and what is its objective. The licence fee is accordingly,” he said.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets HM Amit Shah, Likely To Finalise Portfolios of Ministers

Teams formed for investigation

Assistant Commissioner Raicura said that teams have been formed to check hotels, bars and restaurants on the night of December 31. These teams will roam across the city and take action against violation of rules. Bars can be opened till 12 midnight. At the same time, there will be a ban on serving liquor in hotels and restaurants.

There will be a ban on playing loud speakers during New Year celebrations. People will be allowed to play the sound system only as per the prescribed decibels. For this, the sound limit has been fixed in Bhopal. Collector Ashish Singh has also issued orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 to control noise pollution. ADM Prakash Singh Chauhan said that it is mandatory to play the sound system at the prescribed volume. Teams will keep an eye on this.

Sound limit from 6 am to 10 pm

Industrial- 75 decibels

Commercial- 65 decibels

Residential- 55 decibels

Silence zone- 50 decibels

Sound limit from 10 pm to 6 am

Industrial- 70 decibels

Commercial- 55 decibels

Residential- 45 decibels

Silence zone- 40 decibels