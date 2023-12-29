MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets HM Amit Shah, Likely To Finalise Portfolios of Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held an important meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. This meeting between the two leaders lasted for about an hour. It is being said that in this meeting, an important discussion took place among the ministers in Madhya Pradesh regarding the distribution of departments. There are speculations that cabinet ministers will soon get the portfolio.

Yadav reached Delhi to discuss with the high command regarding the distribution of departments (ministries) among the ministers who took oath recently. There he met big leaders of BJP.

It is believed that as soon as he returns to Bhopal, portfolios will be allocated among the ministers.

According to sources, Yadav will leave for Bhopal today itself. However, before this he may also meet some other leaders.

Notably, Mohan Yadav had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on 13 December. Along with him, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Yadav expanded his cabinet on 25 December.

Apart from two Deputy Chief Ministers, the Madhya Pradesh government includes many senior leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Rakesh Singh. Therefore, division of departments is being considered a big challenge in itself.