Bhopal: RTO Plunges Into Action After Guna Bus Accident, Penalises 20 Drivers For Flouting Rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a bus heading towards Aaron from Guna rammed into a dumper and caught fire, which claimed the lives of 13 people, the Regional Transport office (RTO) Bhopal plunged into action and inspected buses for safety and mandatory documents on Thursday.

The RTO officials said that checking was conducted at Raisen road, in which almost 20 buses were penalised. One bus was also seized during this. RTO officer Sanjay Tiwari said that the checking drive was set in motion at 12 pm in Bilkhiriya on Raisen road.

He said as many as 20 buses were found to be flouting the traffic norms as well as other mandatory measures, after which the drivers of the buses were penalised. He said one bus was seized during the operation too.

Furthermore, Tiwari said that all buses which were penalised were found to be devoid of insurance, fitness certificate and other mandatory documents, after which they were subjected to strict action.

A total of Rs 18,000 was collected as fines from the bus drivers, the officer said, adding that the checking will continue in the state capital in the future. Tiwari also said that a meeting will soon be chaired with the private bus operators to discuss safety measures so that such untoward incidents do not occur in the future.