Bhopal Municipal Coorporation Team Faces Threats During Anti-Encroachment Drive, FIR Filed  

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered on complaint of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials after alleged threats of dire consequences from encroachers during a municipal team's visit to Karond for clearing encroachments in the green belt. The anti-encroachment drive is underway in the city in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

Nishatpura police station has registered a case under Sections 294,353, 506 and 34 of IPC. According to FIR, anti-encroachment cell official Nasir Khan had heated exchanges with Firdos Maulana and Papu Maulana in Karond, New Jail Road when the team had gone to clear the encroachments.

Firdos and Papu Maulana hurled abuses at the BMC team accusing them of being biased in clearing encroachments from greenbelt. Sharing the details, Nasir Khan told Free Press that on the SDM order, the team had gone to Karond to remove illegal structures and encroachments from the greenbelt. “While the municipal team was carrying out their duties, Firdos Maulana and Papu Maulana raised objections alleging that BMC action was biased. They also hurled abuses at the team members,” said Khan.

Complying with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, the district administration has identified 692 illegal structures and encroachments in the city’s greenbelts, and to clear these areas a drive was launched in the last week of November.

So far, 216 encroachments have been cleared. The drive was paused briefly due to Assembly elections but resumed soon after the poll results were announced. Earlier, district collector Asheesh Singh issued instructions to form a team of the departments and concerned agencies, including the Municipal Corporation, PWD, CPA, and Forest Department, to carry out a drive to clear encroachments.

Illegal occupation on greenbelts and encroachments have been removed in areas of Kolar Tehsil, stretch from Banskhedi to Cancer Hospital, Asaram Bapu Square to IT Park Bairagarh, 11 Mile Bypass, Neelbad, Barkheda Nathu, Khajuri Bypass and Saket Nagar in first phase of anti-encroachment drive in November.