Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: CM Virtually Interacts With Beneficiaries

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In order to ensure each and every person in the state gets benefit of the Modi government's public-friendly schemes, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video conferencing and interacted with the beneficiaries virtually. The CM joined the programme virtually organised in Sendhwa and interacted with Ashwini Bhalerao, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Rahul Wadile, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

While communicating with Ashwini, Yadav asked her about the schemes being run by the Central and the state governments and the benefits her family has received. Ashwini and her husband Bharat were very happy and excitedly shared their past and present situation.

Former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya, Sendhwa municipality president Basanti Yadav, vice-president Mohan Joshi, collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas, district panchayat CEO Jagdish Kumar Gome, Sendhwa SDM Abhishek Saraf and others senior leaders were present during the programme. The former minister said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed something, then it should be assumed that that work is going to be completed. He said that it is the intention of the PM that every eligible person should get the benefits of all the schemes of the Central government through Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Prayas. "With this objective, we will all have to work together and provide the benefits of the scheme to the eligible person," Arya said.

Distribution of benefits to beneficiaries

On this occasion, the guests also distributed letters of acceptance of the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Card, Ujjwala Yojana, and PM Swanidhi Yojana to the beneficiaries. In the virtual meeting, the CM also interacted with the municipality president, Basantibai Yadav. Yadav said, "If you support me, I will take Sendhwa municipality to greater heights."