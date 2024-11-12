 VIDEO: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates 66th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh In Ujjain, Urges To Plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Ujjain to inaugurate the 66th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh on Tuesday evening.

VP Dhankhar, Governor Mangubhai Patel, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lit a traditional lamp to inaugurate the week-long festival.

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust, Ayodhya treasurer Govinddev Guri, MoS Dharmendra Lodhi and Gautam Tetwal, and Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya were also present on the stage.

The Vice President and other guests released as many as 10 books published by the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on the occasion.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

As many as eight renowned artists were awarded 'Kalidas Alankaran Samman' for 2022–23 for their contribution in keeping the artistic heritage of the country alive.

The awardees include Acharya Balkrishna Sharad from Gwalior, Pt Uday Bhawalkar from Pune, Arvind Parikh from Gujarat, Dr Sandhya Purecha, Raghupati Bhatt, Bhanu Bhartiya, PR Daros, and Rudra Pratap Sengupta.

5-Day Madhya Pradesh Round Trip: Explore Historic Bhimbetka, Magnificent Satpura Hills & Ujjain’s...
Dhankar emphasises a dutiful citizen for nation's growth

VP Dhankar began his address by paying tribute to historic, religious, and spiritual Kalidas' land—Ujjain. He hailed the unshakeable and transparent justice system of King Vikram Ditya. He emphasised on the works of poet Kalidas like Meghadūta and Shakuntala, saying that the legend has always preached the golden ideas of humanity, purity of love, eternal truth of life, women's power, and humans's friendly relations with nature.

"It's important to raise our kids as strong and responsible citizens, dutiful humans.

"With rights come responsibilities. And we must obey our duties towards our nation, our nature, for the upliftment of our nation."

He thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for organising the cultural and literary event.

