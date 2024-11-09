5-Day Madhya Pradesh Round Trip: Explore Historic Bhimbetka, Magnificent Satpura Hills & Ujjain’s Sacred Mahakaleshwar

By: Yash Ahuja | November 09, 2024
Day 1: Arrive in Bhopal via train or flight. Explore the city’s iconic Upper Lake and Bharat Bhavan. Take a relaxing boat ride in the evening to soak in the city’s serene beauty.
Day 2: Have breakfast at the famous Manohar Dairy (their paneer rolls are yum) and leave for Pachmarhi. On the way to Pachmarhi, visit the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Discover stunning prehistoric rock paintings that date back thousands of years.
Day 2: Complete your 220 km journey at MP's only hill station, Pachmarhi. Visit the refreshing Bee Falls and the spiritual Jata Shankar Caves for a mix of nature and spirituality. Overnight stay at Pachmarhi
Day 3: Wake up to the refreshing air of Pachmarhi. Spend your day in the serenity of Pachmarhi. Witness the breathtaking sunrise at Dhoopgarh, the highest point in Madhya Pradesh.
Day 3: After witnessing the beautiful sunrise, travel for 120 km (2.5 hours) and reach the Satpura Tiger Reserve. Spot tigers, sloth bears, and other exotic wildlife on a jungle safari. End your day with a peaceful boat ride at Denwa River.
Day 4: Wake up and after breakfast leave on a six-hour scenic journey from Satpura to the holy city of Ujjain. Visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and attend the Bhasma Aarti for a deeply spiritual experience.
Day 4: Spend your evening at Ram Ghat, watching the serene Shipra River and taking part in the evening aarti. Visit Kal Bhairav Temple, famous for offering liquor as prasad. Overnight stay in Ujjain
Day 5: After a wholesome breakfast, embark on a 200 km (4 hours) journey and arrive at the iconic Sanchi Stupa, one of the oldest and most well-preserved Buddhist monuments in India. Later in the evening leave for the capital city of Bhopal. A 50 km (1.5 hours) journey.
From the caves of Bhimbetka to the temples of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh offers a journey through culture, nature, and spirituality. Plan your trip today!
Thanks For Reading!