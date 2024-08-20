VIDEO: Eight Residents Remain Stuck In Lift Of Indore Residential Building For One Hour; No Emergency Alarm, Guard Inside

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eight people were in a lift of a residential society in Indore on Monday evening. The incident was reported at the Grand Exotic Sunshine building near Scheme number 140 in Indore, where the residents remained trapped inside the lift for one hour.

The lift got stuck between the two floors as the victims struggled to call for help in the absence of any emergency call service or button inside the lift. After some time, people from the building committee reached the spot and tried to handle the situation.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing some men trying to rescue the trapped residents. The stuck lift was opened in a way, giving a small window on the top of the gate, from where the victims were rescued.

WATCH the video here:

According to information, the incident happened at 7 p.m. on Monday. The residents were stuck in the lift for an hour, screaming for help. To make it worse, no security guard was present on the spot. Neither there was any emergency alarm inside the lift. It was after some time that the locals noticed the lift was stuck, and when they got close to the gates, they could hear people's cries. They called the committee people for help and tried to open the lift, following which all eight residents were safely rescued.