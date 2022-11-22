VIDEO: Congress' Digvijay Singh dances during Bharat Jodo Yatra, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra calls it 'Umang Bhara Dance'

Digvijay Singh dancing during Bharat Jodo Yatra |

A video of Digvijay Singh dancing with the other yatris to Bollywood music during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's break went viral on social media. Jalgaon Jamod in Maharashtra serves as a two-day stop on the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress.

Digvijay Singh danced with the other yatris to beat his tiredness during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was seen dancing along with other leaders on the Bollywood songs “Kesariya tera Ishq hai Piya”, and “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge”.

Narottam Mishra’s reaction to Diggy’s dance

'May his dance full of excitement and face gleaming with glee, your sharp gait continues like this respected,' stated Home Minister Narottam Mishra in response to this video. By referring to it as the "Umang Bhara Dance," Narottam Mishra has revived an ancient conflict.

Yatra to enter MP on November 23

Rahul Gandhi will complete the journey of 382 km in Madhya Pradesh and it will take him 12 days for this journey. Rahul Gandhi will start his yatra from Bodarli village at 6:30 am on Wednesday, which will be welcomed by independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera in Burhanpur.

According to the information received, Priyanka Vadra along with her family will also participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. MP congress committee chief Kamal Nath inspected the preparations in Burhanpur and made proper arrangements for accommodation, food, and transportation.

All other officials are also occupied finishing up reviews of their individual works. Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to see Tantya Mama's birthplace, the Baba Ambedkar statue, and the Mahakal Temple.

