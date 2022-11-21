e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, says Leader of Opposition Govind Singh

Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, says Leader of Opposition Govind Singh

However, the final programme is yet to come after which it will be known whether she would stay in state for some more time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh with Rahul Gandhi on November 23, Congress leaders said here on Monday.

As per schedule, Yatra will enter state on November 20 and will cross Burhanpur, Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts. It will leave state on December 4.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh told Free Press that tentative schedule of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had been prepared, in which she would join Yatra on November 23. However, the final programme is yet to come after which it will be known whether she would stay in state for some more time.

The Yatra will resume from Bodarli village in Burhanpur district on November 23. On November 26, it will reach Mhow in Indore district.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra says actors are given too much credit: 'We do nothing'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 3-day ‘Dharohar-13’ begins with ‘Madhyantar’

Bhopal: 3-day ‘Dharohar-13’ begins with ‘Madhyantar’

MP: Bhopal Railway Divison earns Rs 33.82 crore from ticket checking

MP: Bhopal Railway Divison earns Rs 33.82 crore from ticket checking

MP: Within 6 hours of Rs 1.20 cr loot, Gwalior police nab two accused

MP: Within 6 hours of Rs 1.20 cr loot, Gwalior police nab two accused

MP: Jabalpur High Court orders to reinstate IPS officer

MP: Jabalpur High Court orders to reinstate IPS officer

Bhopal: Teachers, medicos sport black badges to protest Bill over appointment of IAS as...

Bhopal: Teachers, medicos sport black badges to protest Bill over appointment of IAS as...