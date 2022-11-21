Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, says Leader of Opposition Govind Singh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh with Rahul Gandhi on November 23, Congress leaders said here on Monday.

As per schedule, Yatra will enter state on November 20 and will cross Burhanpur, Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain and Agar-Malwa districts. It will leave state on December 4.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh told Free Press that tentative schedule of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had been prepared, in which she would join Yatra on November 23. However, the final programme is yet to come after which it will be known whether she would stay in state for some more time.

The Yatra will resume from Bodarli village in Burhanpur district on November 23. On November 26, it will reach Mhow in Indore district.