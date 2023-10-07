 Verification Of Sanad Must To Vote In Indore Bar Association Election
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only lawyers who get their Sanad verified will be able to contest elections and vote in the Indore Bar Association elections, as per the mandate of the Bar Council of India.

Gopal Kacholiya, president of Indore Bar Association said that as per the rules made by the Bar Council of India for Sanad verification, now only lawyers who have got their Sanad verified are allowed to vote in the elections of Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council and other elections.

He said elections to the Indore High Court Bar Association will be held on November 8. The voter list has been sent to the High Court Bar Association. The names of about 1894 lawyers are recorded in it.

According to 'One Time One Vote' rule of the Bar Council of India, now a lawyer can vote in elections of only one advocates’ association. The advocate can transfer their names to the voter list of their preferred association.

