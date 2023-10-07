Indore Crime: Couple Who Duped 250 Students Of ₹3 Cr In Mumbai Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple who had duped 250 students of Rs 3 crore in Mumbai and hiding at Paradise Hotel in Indore, was arrested by a team of Mumbai police and Annapurna police on Friday.

Annapurna police station in-charge Sanjeev Kamble said they arrested Vicky Joseph and his wife Leena.

Kamble said the couple had promised the duped students that they would send them abroad and provide them with jobs there. After committing the crime in Mumbai, they fled to Indore and were hiding in the hotel.

Couple booked for abetment to suicide

A couple has been booked for abetment to suicide. Police said that Mahesh Mewar, a resident of North Toda, had committed suicide recently. He had left a suicide note, in which he had mentioned that he was being harassed by his neighbours Vandana and Dilip Jaiswal, due to which he was committing suicide. Police registered a case against the couple after investigating the suicide note.

In another incident, the police have registered a case against a woman’s husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Police said that a married woman named Damini had committed suicide by hanging herself in Royal Residency Bhatkhedi recently.

Police investigated the matter and found that her husband Swatantra alias Rahul, father-in-law and brother-in-law used to harass her mentally. Due to the daily torture, Damini committed suicide.

