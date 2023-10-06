Indore: Teacher Booked For ‘ASSAULTING’ Student

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a school teacher at Khajrana Police Station who allegedly bashed a student of class 10 black and blue for not completing homework and for being absent.

Khajrana Police Station in-charge Umrav Singh said that on the complaint of a 17-year-old student of class 10, a case has been registered against Yogesh, the accused teacher in a school situated in Khajrana police station area.

The police said that the victim student complained that the accused Yogesh came in the classroom during his period and made announcement in the class for students to stand up who have not attended his previous day’s class. T

he victim also stood among other students. The accused Yogesh went to the victim and asked him the reason for being absent on which he said that he was suffering from Typhoid due to which he was absent for the last seven days.

After hearing him, the teacher accused him of making false excuse and bashed him up. Later, he also checked his homework which was also incomplete on which the teacher again beat him up till he got dizzy. After hitting him, the teacher allegedly threatened all his students to not disclose the incident to anyone outside.

