Veer Tejaji Mela underway in Ratlam

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Veer Tejaji Mela commenced here under the aegis of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) which will conclude on September 5.

Former Home Minister Himmat Kothari inaugurated the mela while senior BJP leader Kanhaiylal Maurya and RMC Mayor Prahalad Patel were special guests. Members of the Mayor in Council (MiC) and corporators were also present.

A kavi sammelan was held in which Rajni Avani from Delhi, Guru Bhatia from Mumbai, Sandeep Sharma from Dhar, Parth Navin from Pratap Garh, Munna Battery from Mandsaur, Chetan Sharma from Rajgarh, and Lokesh Jadia from Dhar participated and recited their poems and songs.

Mayor RMC Prahalad Patel welcomes them. The mela will be concluded on Monday with the presentation of Tejaji Katha, a press release of RMC informed.

Read Also Ratlam: Fitness certificates of 7 school buses cancelled