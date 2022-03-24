Vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years: Second day in Indore gets a poorer response than on the first

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Contrary to the expectations of health department officials, vaccination of kids aged 12-14 years on the second day got a poorer response than on the first. As many as 12,242 kids in the age group took the vaccine dose at 187 centres launched across the district.

With the 12,000 doses administered on Thursday, the total number of patients administered the doses reached 27,000 against a target of over 1.15 lakh eligible kids in the district.

On Thursday, the district health department had targeted vaccinating over 20,000 kids but could vaccinate just over half of the target.

Explaining the reasons for the low number of vaccinations, health department officials said one of the major reasons was festivities, while another reason was the ongoing examination of school students.

The health department has been targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh kids with the first dose of vaccine before the beginning of the new session in schools. According to the records of the health department, as many as 13,825 people were inoculated on Thursday, including 12,242 kids of age between 12 and 14 years and only 430 teenagers of age between 15 and 17 years.

‘Exams are a reason’

‘The Board exams were concluded about a week ago and, now, the exams of the other classes are being held in many schools, which may be a reason for the slow pace of vaccination of children. We’re connecting with the school education department officials and will ask them to ensure mobilisation of kids through schools’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer

‘District has done well’

‘The district has performed well in vaccination of kids compared with the other districts. We believe that the number will increase in the next few days after the festivities are over and before the opening of the new session in schools’ — Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

