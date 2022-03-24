Bhopal: Valour of Emperor Ashoka, Rana Amar Singh, Veer Shivaji, Swami Vivekananda showcased through Sanskrit plays

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five Sanskrit plays on the life of Emperor Ashoka, Rana Amar Singh, Veer Shivaji and Swami Vivekananda were staged at the Academy of Administration in the city.

It was part of the second-day of the three-day Inter-Campus Sanskrit Drama Festival, organised by Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal.

Central Sanskrit University, Shrisadashiv Campus, Puri, Odisha staged a play Ashoka Vijayam, based on the life of the emperor Ashoka. The play highlights that inspired by the philosophy of India, the emperor left the violence and became the Ashoka Priyadarshi.

The fearless valour of Mevadpati Rana Amarsingh was staged in a play ‘Amarmangalam,’ by Jaipur Campus, Jaipur (Rajasthan). The play highlights how the king of Chittor fought the enemies valiantly and filled all his soldiers and generals with enthusiasm. The one- four acts of the drama were staged by Eklavya Campus, Agartala, Tripura and five to eight acts were staged by Sri Raghunathkirti Campus, Devprayag, Uttarakhand.

Jaipur Campus, Jaipur (Rajasthan) staged a play ‘Bharat Vivek,’ based on the character of Swami Vivekananda. The play highlights the journey of Narendra to become Swami Vivekananda by teachings of Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

KJ Somaiya Campus, Mumbai (Maharashtra) staged a play ‘Shivrajyabhishek,’depicting courage, patience, modesty and humble character of Veer Shivaji.

Two plays ‘Veerprithivirajanatkam’ and ‘Bharatvijyam’ will be staged on the Thursday. It will be followed by prize distribution ceremony.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:57 AM IST