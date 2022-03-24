Bhopal: Govt to run in accordance with my will, tell me if anyone has any problem, I will shift him within no time, says Chouhan to officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a strict warning to collectors, superintendents of police and other officials chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday night the government would run in accordance with his will and if any officer had any problem he should tell him. He would shift the officer within no time, as per official information.

CM’s warning for officers came during a meeting attended by ministers in Mantralaya. The ministers congratulated the CM on completion of two years in office in his 4th term.

CM’s further message to officers was, “I do hard work. You too should not leave any stone unturned to make the state better.”

CM said during the Rangpanchami festival this time a number of records were broken. “People are happy. There is an atmosphere of joy”, he added.

CM said on this day two years back he held a meeting on COVID immediately after assuming office.

“Today again I am holding a meeting in this auditorium. With collective efforts we have faced Covid in a wonderful way. We held more than 500 covid meetings. All the departments fulfilled their respective responsibilities. Everyone worked as per his strength”, said the CM.

“During the second wave we didn’t sleep for many nights”, he said.

CM said the vaccination drive was also successful. Now, vaccination of children has started.

He said the government made a roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Infra, agriculture, health, investment was done well in all the sectors.

He said the collector-commissioner conference will take place on April 8.

“We are all going to meet in Pachmarhi also. Prepare your roadmap. I want your roadmap. We will highlight on the CM Dashboard what we will do in a week, in a month, three months, 6 months and a year”, said the CM.

Issuing instructions for officials he said, “Madhya Pradesh has to be on top in terms of law and order. Crime against women, crime against daughters - we have to take strict action against the culprits. Effective action was taken in Seoni, Shahdol, Ratlam, Raisen.”

The legal process will do its work but the punishment is to be given such that a criminal thinks 17 times before committing the crime. Such criminals are not to be spared. It’s my clear cut message, said the CM.

PM PROGRAMME

There is a PM housing scheme programme on March 29. The Prime Minister has given time.

On March 29, I will be in Chhatarpur and the Prime Minister will be connected virtually. The program of Jal Jeevan Mission is on 30th March. There is an employment day program on March 31.

He said those who have caught fake farmers needed to be appreciated. They did well. “We are for the public - not for the dishonest”, he added.

He said there should be no mercy on the ration mafia. They should be sent straight to jail. There should be no mercy on the adulterers too. They were enemies of humanity.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:44 AM IST