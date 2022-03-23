Bhopal: Man, parents booked for wife’s suicide

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Three days after woman’s death, Awadhpuri police have booked her husband and in-laws for abetment to suicide, said police on Thursday.

Police station in-charge SS Chouhan told Free Press that Atri Kaithal, a newly wedded woman, had ended her life on March 20. The woman had hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her in-laws residence. Her family members had rushed the women to a private hospital for treatment and from there she was referred to Hamidia hospital. The duty doctors there declared her brought dead. The woman was an engineering graduate and was married a year back to Satish Kaithal, who is employed in ordnance factory.

The police also recovered a suicide note, however, the woman did not hold anyone responsible for her taking the extreme step. The woman in her suicide note had praised her in-laws for their good behaviour. However, the woman’s parents alleged foul play claiming that her in-laws were harassing their daughter for dowry.

The police took the statement of the victim’s parents and on the basis of the statements registered the case against the woman's husband Satish and his mother and father under section 304-B and 34 of IPC. The police station in-charge said that they would get the suicide note examined by forensic expert to establish its authenticity. No arrest has been made yet.

