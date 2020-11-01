Upgrade, innovate to survive: Digvijaya Singh releases souvenir at Daly College

Indore: Education industry is facing its biggest challenges now and in order to survive, every institute needs to upgrade, change and innovate new techniques of teaching. Quoting this, Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh discussed challenges and upgrades needed in education.

“Today’s education has to overcome many challenges and it requires upgradation and continued updating of curriculum to keep pace with the fast changing world,” Singh said.

He added that times are changing with change in technology, it requires to develop an attitude of adaptability and to inculcate new think tanks which should generate fresh ideas.

Singh was addressing the gathering as the guest of honour on the occasion of release of souvenir of Daly College Business School (DCBS).

He congratulated the entire staff of the institute for imparting quality and innovative education through unique collaboration with De Mont Fort University UK for past 20 years.

President of the Board of Governors DC (Daly College) Society Narendra Singh Jhabua, society vice president Devraj Badgara, member of Board Abhimanyu Garha, DC principal Neeraj Bedhotiya, DCBS director Dr Rinku Joshi, dean Om Singh Chouhan and other office bearers of the college and alumni association discussed the challenges and possibilities of staying afloat in such times with new teaching techniques.

Joshi in her address announced the future plans of applying for a new PGDM course as another milestone in journey of the college. “Academic, research, consultancy and management development programmes are the four pillars of any successful academic institution,” she said.

Astha Raysen student from third year was the master of ceremony