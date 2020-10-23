Indore: Is Daly College ready for a female in board of governors?

Indore: After 15 years, Old Dalian (OD) seats in board of governors (BOG) of Daly College is facing a competition as Dr Divya Gupta and Sandeep Parekh are putting up a fight against Devraj Singh Bhagdara and Dheeraj Lulla. This is the first time that OD seats has a female contestant, who is willing to fight for the seat and challenge Bhagdara and Lulla, who have been holding the seat for a decade.

Gupta is all hopes for winning the election that will be held on December 13. However, to her astonishment, even women holding executive positions in OD associations are not extending their support to her. In a one-on-one discussion, she shared her experience and plans for winning the election:

No support from Indori women, gathered support from other districts

“Some women have been obliged and appointed on the board, so such women are not giving their support to me openly, but I have support from ODs who are not living in Indore at the moment,” Gupta said. She took a swipe at her opponents stating that we need to bring in new members and replace womanizers and corrupt individuals.

Wants to change the male-dominated board

“Normally, every 5 years, elections should be organised but since the last three such terms, elections were settled and the chosen person wins unopposed,” Gupta said. She is hoping to create a new history by fighting the election and becoming the first female from OD on the board.

“Other than one or two instances, where females were given a place on board in other seats like govt nominee, no female has made it to the BOG OD seat as yet,” Gupta said. She feels that the board is male-dominated, which affects the interest of pink power in DC.

Issues that concern Gupta

· Female security: Teachers are asked to stay back for work often beyond their duty timing. This results in women returning home late at night, which risks their safety. Hence, we want a fixed working time with the limit on timing for women.

· Bring governance changes to ensure a peaceful working environment especially concerning women issues

· Provide support for female students

Change in DC’s structure & effects

“In the last couple of decades, the number of day scholars has increased and number of boarders have come down,” Gupta said. She explained that due to this, drivers, conductors and other blue-collar staff is often seen hanging out in the school campus.

“I have learnt that female students are being stalked by blue-collared staff which makes them uncomfortable so we need to understand and work on such problems,” Gupta said.