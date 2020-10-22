Indore: Narendra Jhabua, Priyavrat Singh elected unopposed to Daly College Board of Governors

Indore: Narendra Singh Jhabua and Priyavrat Singh Khilchipur have been elected unopposed to the Board of Governors of Daly College (DC). The two have been elected in the first category which is for those donors who are old owners, i.e. those people who were a part of the board when the school was first built.

The two were again elected, as no candidate filed nomination papers against them on the last day of nomination in the Old Donor category of elections to be held in December.

DC Board consists of a total of 9 members. Elections are proposed on 13 December for two posts of Old Dalian (OD) and one for the new Donor category.

On being elected unopposed, Jhabua said, “I will continue to work for the betterment of the school and hope to take it to a higher point with smart education.” He is also an OD, having studied in DC. He served in many respected positions from the year of passing out.