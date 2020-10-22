Indore: Parents stage protest outside Chameli Devi Public School demanding fee relief

Parents urged the administration to discuss the fee related issues openly with parents. They announced an indefinite strike till the school principal or owner agrees to meet them.

More than 60 parents reached the school and sat on a protest outside the premises. Parents carried their lunch boxes and warned the management that they will protest until their demands are met. Parents demanded school management to bring transparency in their system and discuss fee related matters.

Parent coordinator Vinod Srivastava cited guidelines from school education department, governance rules and CBSE accreditation rules quoting that schools are not businesses run for earning profits. “Schools are to be run as public service, so charging high fee for earning huge profits is not acceptable especially in such troubled times,” he said.

“There has been an 80 percent reduction in school expenses, hence it is not justified to charge entire fees in the disguise of tuition fees by the school,” Srivastava said.

He added that parents are willing to comply with court's judgment and are ready to pay tuition fees. “However, proper determination of tuition fees for online studies is also mandatory, which is about 25 percent of the regular fees charged,” Srivastava said.

Parents’ demands:

- Discussion with School Management Committee.

- Disclosure of last year's balance sheet of the school.

- Determination of actual expenditure for this year according to taxation laws.

- To re-start online classes for children even in absence of fees.