Unfilled Quota Seats In MP Higher Judicial Services Exam Is A Concern: MP HC Chief Justice

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court of Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice Ravi Malimath here on Tuesday said that unfilled quota seats in Higher Judicial Services exam in the state of Madhya Pradesh is one of the main concerns.

“Looking to the selection procedure in the MP, we are unable to fill up most of the seats because they remain vacant, especially in weaker sections. Taking it as a challenge we make sincere efforts in order to help these marginalised sections of society, only then we will fulfil the constitutional obligation towards them. We are making consistent efforts to help all those who want to join the judiciary,” he said while addressing the inauguration function of Pro-Bono Training sessions for candidates belonging to SC/ST, minorities, women, economically weaker sections and others underprivileged facing rigorous challenges of judicial services examinations (MP Higher Judicial Service District Judge -- Entry Level).

“This training programme is thoughtfully designed to help those candidates as well as the institution,” he added.

High Court of Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to initiate Pro-Bono Training sessions for candidates belonging to SC/ST, minorities, women, economically weaker sections and others.

Justice Malimath, who is also patron-in-chief of MP State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur inaugurated Capacity Building Programme for candidates preparing for mains written examination of MP Higher Judicial Service District Judge (Entry Level) Direct Recruitment from Bar, Examination, 2023 in the presence of Justice Sheel Nagu, executive chairman, MPSLSA & Justice Vivek Agarwal and Judges of High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur, Gwalior & Indore benches.

On this occasion, the Chief Justice addressed the gathering about the objectives of the programme and said that empowerment of the weaker sections and giving equal opportunity is our Constitutional goal and Madhya Pradesh has always been a frontrunner when it comes to performance of its Constitutional mandates.

“This is a historic moment for MP for organising regular capacity building programme for advocates. Such kind of programme would not only benefit advocates but are also helpful for institutions. The objective of having this training programme is to ensure that we get good and qualified candidates and candidates properly trained to join the judiciary. If you have good judge, you get good judgment,” said Chief Justice Malimath.

Justice Nagu said, "This capacity-building programme provides a golden opportunity for candidates belonging to SC/ST, minorities, women, EWS and others for facing rigorous challenges of judicial services examinations.”

Justice Vivek Agarwal stated that the High Court Madhya Pradesh has earlier organised a capacity-building programme consisting 50 sessions for advocates especially belonging to SC/ST, minority women, EWS and other categories preparing for preliminary examination of Judicial Services District Judge (Entry Level) on August 24, 2023. “In that capacity building programme out of 480 registered advocates, 45 advocates successfully cleared the prelims examination,” he added. Registrar General Manoj Kumar Shrivastava and officers of MPSLSA and MPSJA were present.