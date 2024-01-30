Bhopal: Police Crack Murder Case After 40 Days

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have cracked a murder case 40 days after a youth was killed by three unidentified persons to create fear in the area. One accused has been arrested. One of his accomplices is in jail and the one is on the run, police said.

According to TT Nagar police station incharge Ashok Kumar Gautam, victim Rahul Lokhande was admitted to JP Hospital on December 21 last year but he died. The police came to know that three unidentified persons had attacked him with knife.

The police added that the victim and the accused were going on their motorcycles when three persons intentionally parked their motorcycle in front of victim’s bike. They had heated arguments and one of the accused attacked Rahul with knife and fled.

The police launched a manhunt and searched more than 200 CCTV footages to trace accused. With the help of bike number and CCTV footage, the police reached the house of accused Tohid Sheikh. Tohid told police that he along with his friends Talib Pathan and Hamja Sheikh attacked people to create fear among them in the area. At present, Hamja is in Bhopal Central Jail and Pathan is on the run.