Ujjain: Zila Panchayat president post reserved for general woman

A meeting of the nodal officers for the three-tier panchayat elections in progress, in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After a long time, the post of Ujjain Zilla Panchayat president has now become reserved for women (open) candidates. Although the president and vice-president will be elected by the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members, both the parties BJP and Congress will have to make a lot of effort to find women candidates for the post.

In the last election, the post of Zilla Panchayat president was reserved for the SC male (open) candidate and before that most of the time the president was elected from this category itself. For the post of vice-president, leaders of general and OBC category have been elected. Preeti Bhargava from the general category had been the vice-president. But then she was in Congress and was once elected MLA from Ujjain South on a Congress ticket. Congress had fielded her for the second time also, but she was defeated. Bhargava is now in BJP and her activism in the party is negligible.

Meanwhile, BJP has started finalising its strategy for ward-wise elections in Zilla Panchayat. On Tuesday, as soon as the Election Commission announced a woman (open) for the post of president, the office-bearers started hectic parleys at the Lokshakti Bhawan, the headquarters of the BJP. According to party sources, as per the new reservation, the reservation of one ward of Ghattia and two wards of Barnagar has been changed in the Zilla Panchayat elections, so a consultation will be done for the probable candidates. The party has already declared the names of candidates for 5 wards.

On the other hand, activities have also started getting momentum in Congress party, although the leaders of Ujjain district are expecting to get directions in this regard from Bhopal. A party MLA told Free Press that only after June 6, the situation will be clear as to who has filed her nomination from which ward. The Congress party will make any one of the strong representatives who will come from the general women (unreserved) wards as the candidate of its Zilla Panchayat president, he added.

POLLING IN THREE PHASES

In Ujjain district’s development block Ujjain and Barnagar, polling for three-tier panchayat elections will be held on June 25, in development block Ghattia and Khachrod on July 1 and in development block Tarana and Mahidpur on July 8. In order to conduct the polling peacefully and according to the instructions of the State Election Commission, collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh, issued prohibitory orders under Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. These orders will remain in effect in all the development blocks of Ujjain district till the end of the counting of votes for the three-tier panchayat general election.

COLLECTOR FOR STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH DIRECTIVES

Collector and district returning officer on Tuesday held a meeting of the nodal officers of the three-tier panchayat general election and directed all the nodal officers to follow the instructions given by the Election Commission and the model code of conduct in letter and spirit. He instructed all officers that they should do the works of essential services which are already going on, but keep in mind that this should not violate the model code of conduct. Do not implement new beneficiary oriented schemes. The district returning officer said that any complaint received from the people during the Panchayat elections, should be answered within the time limit. No complaints should be pending. Giving information regarding property defacement, he said that in rural areas, if the name of Sarpanch, Panch or other political person who is related to the election is written on the public buildings or walls, then it should be removed on priority. He said that the above system would be applicable to private buildings also.

CONTROL ROOM SET-UP

Collector and district returning officer has set up a control room for smooth operation of the three-tier panchayat and urban bodies' elections. Officers and employees have been appointed in the control room. The telephone number of the control room will be 0734-2511956 and mail id will be zpelection22@gmail.com. For registering the complaints, messages received in the control room and their disposal, the officer-employee posted in the control form will send it to the concerned officer and on the basis of the received report, redress action would be taken and a report would be sent to the collector and district election officer. Ajay Bhalse, project officer of Zilla Panchayat, has been appointed assistant nodal officer.