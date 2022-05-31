Ujjain: Fourth floor of bookie Pappu Rai's house demolished in Gola Mandi

Gola Mandi located house of infamous cricket bookie Pappu Rai. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the campaign being run against the mafia, the local administration comprising of Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff in presence of police on Monday demolished the house of Praveen alias Pappu Rai, who runs betting business in Gola Mandi area.

The administration is taking continuous action under the 'Gunda Abhiyan'. Under this campaign, municipal and police staff took action at the house of Praveen alias Pappu Rai. The fourth floor of his house was demolished. On May 26, Crime Branch was informed that a bookie named Praveen alias Pappu Rai has left for Indore and through his SUV he does betting on IPL matches and his links are closely connected to Mumbai.

When the police team stopped his vehicle midway, cash worth Rs 3 lakh 71 thousand was confiscated from Praveen alias Pappu. His nephew used to do betting together from his house. Both accessed each otherís laptop. Action was taken to seize laptops, LCDs, mobiles and money from home. CSP Vinod Kumar Meena told that 7 crimes were registered against the accused in the past as well.

Meanwhile, questions also began to arise regarding the action taken on Monday. The reason for this was three IPL betting cases caught by the Crime Branch in the past. In all three cases, lakhs of rupees in cash and accounts of lakhs were found. The much talked about was the case of MP's representative Mayank Tiwari and his brothers. Rs 9 lakh 97 thousand were recovered from Tiwari's residence located in the street of Metro Talkies. Similarly, lakhs of rupees in cash were also recovered from bookie Chandrakant Israni's house in Hatkeshwardham. In both cases, the administration did not take action to demolish the house, while betting was first caught at Mayank Tiwari's den. CSP Meena said that illegal construction and criminal records of other bookies are also being continuously searched.

