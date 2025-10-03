 Indore News: DAVV Gen-Z Protest Plot; 93 Students Under Lens, FIR Against Four Juniors For Damaging CCTV Cameras
Bhanwarkuan police have registered an FIR against four first-year students of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), DAVV, for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras and stealing a DVR from the hostel premises

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police have registered an FIR against four first-year students of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), DAVV, for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras and stealing a DVR from the hostel premises.

The incident occurred on September 26, when the students reportedly broke into the hostel through a window and were caught by a security guard while attempting to tamper with surveillance equipment.

The accused juniors have been identified as Vivek Sharma, Anuj Raj Parmar, Naveen Bare and Saurabh Jatav. Following the case, investigations are also underway against as many as 93 more students linked to the matter.

According to the anti-ragging committee, the probe revealed that some senior students were attempting to orchestrate a protest movement within the university, modelled after Nepal’s Gen-Z style demonstrations.

Juniors were allegedly pressured to create fake Gmail and Twitter accounts, from which they were instructed to post messages drafted by seniors. Names of several senior students, including Aman Patel, Adarsh Makwana, Aditya Sharma, Sunil Ahirwar, Naman Pandey, Yashashri Mishra and Dhaval Choudhary, surfaced during the inquiry.

However, despite these findings, the university administration has limited police action to the FIR concerning CCTV vandalism and theft, while maintaining silence on the alleged conspiracy to launch a large-scale protest. The Proctorial Board also dismissed the possibility of a Gen-Z style agitation.

Investigators further found that a WhatsApp group titled “Rise Your Voice”, with 93 student members, had been created to coordinate activities. The group was deleted once details of the planned protest came out.

Police are now examining the involvement of students in the theft, destruction of government property, and attempts to erase digital evidence. More action is expected following the completion of the investigation.

- Story by Staff Reporter

