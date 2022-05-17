Ujjain: Youth puts pistol on sale ad on social media, arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, resident of Kadodia village in Makdaun area of the district bought a country-made pistol for Rs 12,000. He then put a post to sell this pistol. Makdaun police station-in-charge Ashok Sharma traced the youth and arrested him. Two accomplices of the youth have also been arrested.

Lalu son of Rameshchandra, a resident of Kadodia, had uploaded the pistol’s post on social media with the caption “sirf chhode hain, chalana nahin bhoole” (we have stopped keeping the revolver but have not forgotten how to use it). During interrogation, Lalu told that he and his two friends Vinod and Bharat of Karanj village had bought three pistols from Rajaram, also a resident of Karanj. for Rs 12,000 each. The police arrested the three and presented them in the court that has sent them on remand.

ASP Akash Bhuria said that the accused who sold the pistols has also been caught. During his interrogation, he named his two accomplices. All three are being questioned.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:46 AM IST