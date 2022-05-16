Ujjain: Elections to panchayat, Urban bodies; Karni Sena to move High Court against fielding OBC candidates for ‘unreserved’ seats

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State president of Rajput Karni Sena (Mool) Shivpratap Singh Chouhan said that if major political parties field OBC candidates on general category seats in the upcoming panchayat and civic elections, then they will have to face a lot of opposition. A petition in this regard will be filed in the High Court on Monday

Chouhan told media persons here that the Karni Sena had always been opposed to the reservation. They had protested many times by taking to the streets. But as of today, be it anyone's government, everyone had bypassed the common class and cheated them. The state government should clarify its position on the policy of reservation.

The government sometimes says that the decision of the court will be valid, but now it is knocking on the doors of the court, despite the recent ruling delivered by the Supreme Court.

Chouhan said that Karni Sena does not want to snatch anyone’s right but at the same time it will not go against its right and will oppose any move to field OBC candidates on general category seats by any party.

Savarna Samaj meeting today regarding OBC reservation

In the context of the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding OBC reservation in Panchayat and urban body elections, the office-bearers of Savarna Samaj including Brahmin Samaj, Rajput Samaj, Kshatriya Mahasabha, Karni Sena, Vaish Samaj, Kayastha Mahasabha will have deliberations so as to formulate their next course of action. For this purpose, a meeting has been called on Monday at 6 pm at Audichya Brahmin Samaj Dharamsala, Kshir Sagar Complex.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:45 AM IST